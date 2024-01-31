Senate body discusses challenges faced by overseas Pakistanis

ISLAMABAD - The Sub-Committee of the Senate Standing Committee on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development on Tuesday discussed the challenges faced by overseas Pakistani workers in various countries.

The committee met under the convener- ship of Senator Engr Rukhsana Zuberi at the Parliament House. In a comprehensive discussion, the sub-committee discussed the challenges faced by overseas Pakistani workers in various countries. Senator Rukhsana Zuberi inquired about the details and the status of the 24 letters of intent (LOIs) signed during the HRALS Expo held in Riyadh in December, 2023. The sub-committee also sought the job descriptions of Community Welfare Attachés (CWA), and requested that the quarterly report of the CWAs in Saudi Arabia for the year 2023 be shared with the sub-committee.

The representatives from the Pakistan Overseas Employment Promoters Association (POEPA) were also present in the meeting. They apprised the committee regarding the private sector’s contribution to Pakistan’s economy, and their performance with regards to enhancing employability of Pakistani workers abroad. They also apprised the committee regarding the challenges being faced by the private sector.

Emphasising the equal role of Overseas Employment Promoters (OEP) as shareholders in government policies, the Overseas Employment Cooperation (OEC) highlighted their role and performance. The Secretary Overseas Pakistanis reassured the committee that the recommendations of the committee would be implemented, and added that there was a need to not only restructure the OEC, but also design and implement a comprehensive digital mechanism for identifying international skill demands, and matching those with Pakistani workers. Senator Rukhsana Zuberi underscored the necessity to redefine the role of CWAs. She urged the government to facilitate overseas employees with user-friendly policies.

The sub-committee, while on the subject of the Emigration Policy, emphasised the need to update the policy in line with international standards. In this regard, the ministry invited the Pakistan Overseas Employment Promoters Association (POEPA) for consultations on a master plan for skill development and immigration policies, addressing challenges in the private sector.

The meeting was attended by various representatives of attached departments.