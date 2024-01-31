Wednesday, January 31, 2024
Sharafu’s unbeaten 82 lifts Abu Dhabi past Desert Vipers by six wickets

Web Sports Desk
6:23 PM | January 31, 2024
UAE’s 21-year-old Alishan Sharafu stole the thunder by cracking a stupendous unbeaten 82 runs to steer the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders to a six-wicket win over Desert Vipers in the tenth match of the ILT20 season 2 at the Zayed Cricket Stadium. Sharafu’s knock was a dazzling display of knightly valor crafted out of 47 balls with 11 boundaries and four sixes. With support from experienced and senior players like Imad Wasim (25) and Andre Russell (24n.o), he helped chase down Desert Vipers total of 154 for 8 with 16 balls to spare.

Desert Vipers' batting had failed before the tight bowling of Wasim, who took two wickets for 19 during the powerplay and Russell (2 for 29). Except for Colin Munro’s 50 off 44 balls with six boundaries and a six, none of the other batters rose to the challenge to post a bigger total.   

The chase towards 155 to win was a treat to watch. Joe Clarke on 2 was run out while backing up when bowler Mohammad Amir deflected the ball to the stumps. Opener Andries Gous too followed, falling to Amir edging to wicketkeeper Azam Khan for 10 in the fourth over. Wanindu Hasaranga tightened the grip by trapping Sam Hain leg before through a googly for 7 in the sixth over. These early strikes made the target look huge.

Brief scores:

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders bt Desert Vipers by 6 wkts.  
Desert Vipers 154 for 8 in 20 overs (Colin Munro 50, Sherfane Rutherford 28; Imad Wasim 2 for 19, Andre Russell 2 for 29); Abu Dhabi Knight Riders 160 for 4 in 17.2 overs (Alishan Sharafu 82n.o, Imad Wasim 25, Andre Russell 24n.o, Wanindu Hasaranga 2 for 12)

Player of the Match: Alishan Sharafu of Abu Dhabi Knight Riders

