Sharjah an exciting 7 runs win over Desert Vipers

Skipper Tom-Kohler Cadmore, through an aggressive 68 off 34 balls studded with eight sixes and two boundaries, guided his team to a hard fought seven-run win over Desert Vipers in the 13th match of the ILT20 season 2 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. His 101 runs partnership in 53 balls for the third wicket with Martin Guptill, who scored 39 off 32 balls with four fours and one six, gave his team a challenging total of 174 for 7 in 20 overs.

The crowd of nearly 13,000 were in for a great treat when Vipers tried to chase the target through Alex Hales’s 61 off 40 balls with five sixes and three boundaries and Azam Khan’s fighting 35 off 22 balls. Together, the pair put 52 runs in 33 balls for the fifth wicket but failed to carry their team to victory. Earlier, Wanindu Hasaranga had put the brakes on Sharjah Warriors’ run flow with three wickets in the 16th over for figures of 3 for 30. Luke Wood too chipped in with three wickets for 33 runs, but all their efforts went in vain.

So close was the fight that when Vipers needed 22 runs to win off the last 12 balls, Daniel Sams gave away only six runs in the penultimate over. Needing 16 runs off the last over, Muhammad Jawadullah held his nerves and bowled accurately giving away just eight runs to ensure Warriors’ victory.

Brief scores:

Sharjah Warriors bt Desert Vipers by 7 runs.

Sharjah Warriors 174 for 7 in 20 overs (Martin Guptill 39, Tom Kohler-Cadmore 68, Joe Denly 22, Luke Wood 3 for 33, Wanindu Hasaranga 3 for 30)

Desert Vipers 167 for 7 in 20 overs (Alex Hales 61, Azam Khan 35, Chris Woakes 2 for 26, Daniel Sams 2 for 29)

Player of the Match: Tom Kohler-Cadmore