Shark mauls woman in rare Sydney Harbour attack

SYDNEY - A shark mauled a woman swimmer in the first attack in Sydney Harbour in 15 years, officials said Tuesday, sending her to hospital with a “serious” leg injury. The predator struck Monday evening as the woman swam off a wharf at Elizabeth Bay, less than two kilometres (1.2 miles) from Sydney Opera House, police said. The woman suffered a “serious injury to her right leg”, New South Wales police said in a statement. It was the first shark at­tack in Sydney Harbour since February 2009, when an Australian navy diver fought off a bull shark that bit him in the arm and leg in Woolloomooloo Bay. Neighbours rushed to help the Elizabeth Bay victim, identified by the Sydney Morning Herald as 29-year-old Lauren O’Neill, a keen kayaker. “I got home from work and sat down on the couch. I heard a soft yell for help just outside the window,” nearby resident Michael Porter told reporters. Outside, he saw the woman trying to climb a ladder out of the harbour’s waters. “Behind her was her leg, which was limp and all completely open and full of dark red blood behind her,”