KARACHI - The Sindh Government has enhanced the minimum wage for employees working on a continent basis with effect from July 01, 2023. According to the notification issued here on Tuesday, with the approval of competent Authority i.e., Secretary GA, SGA&CD, minimum wages of contingent paid staff (work­ing on a continent basis) have been enhanced from 25000 to 32000 per month with effect from July 01, 2023.