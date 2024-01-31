Six development schemes approved

LAHORE - The 45th meeting of Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) chaired by Planning and Development Board’s (P&D Board) Punjab, Chairman Iftikhar Ali Sahoo here Tues­day, approved six developmen­tal schemes of the SHC&ME (Specialised Health Care and Medical Education) and FW&F (Forest, Wildlife and Fisheries) sector with an estimated cost of Rs 8895.681 million. The approved schemes are as fol­lows: Programme for Strategic Transformation / Revamping of Tertiary Care Hospitals in Punjab (Bahawalpur Victoria Hospital, (Revised) at the cost of the Rs2,005.698 million; Pro­gramme for Revamping OPD Blocks in Tertiary Care Hospi­tals in Punjab (Nawaz Sharif Hospital Yakki Gate, Lahore) at the cost of the Rs632.742 mil­lion; Programme for Revamp­ing OPD Blocks In Tertiary Care Hospitals in Punjab (Lady Aitchison Hospital, Lahore) (Revised) at the cost of the Rs510.668 million; Programme for Revamping OPD Blocks in Tertiary Care Hospitals in Punjab (Allama Iqbal Teaching Hospital, DG Khan) (Revised) at the cost of the Rs1,274.796 million; Revamping of Lahore Zoo (Revised) at the cost of the Rs1,873.837 million; and Im­plementation of Master Plan of Safari Zoo Lahore (Revised) at the cost of the Rs2,597.940 million. Secretary FW&F De­partment, DG Wildlife, mem­bers of P&D Board, heads and other senior representatives of relevant departments at­tended the meeting.