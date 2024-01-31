Special children an asset to society, says President

KARACHI - President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday underscored the significance of mass awareness about special require­ments of persons with different abilities and equipping them with education and living skills for their meaningful integration into society. He was speaking during the visit of the Society for Children in Need of Special Assistance (SCINOSA) Day Home - an institute for individuals with Down syndrome and other men­tal challenges – along with the First Lady Samina Arif Alvi. The president emphasized that children with differ­ent abilities, were part of the society and equipping them with living skills could enable them to lead a meaning­ful life and perform daily chores at their own. He also stressed the need for creating special employment opportunities for differently-abled persons in accordance with their ca­pabilities and teaching them the spe­cific skills, required for those jobs.

“Approach towards children with different abilities has been changing across the globe with the empha­sis on their enrollment in routine schools and we in Pakistan as well need to step forward and work to­gether for breaking the taboos and social stigma, attached to mental and physical challanges,” he noted.

Federal and Sindh governments have made laudable progress in that regard by reserving special quota for differently-abled persons in public sector jobs while the banking sector was also inducting special persons, Dr. Alvi said adding that Governor SBP and heads of different banks had also assured of additional steps in that regard in a recent meeting on in­clusion and empowerment of special persons and women. The president said that mass awareness might play a key role in changing social percep­tions and conduct and that was wit­nessed during the special campaign on breast cancer. The awareness ini­tiatives including text and voice mes­sages on symptoms and prevention reached millions of people across the country, that led to saving hundreds of lives, he added.

Dr Arif Alvi specially mentioned the efforts of First Lady Samina Arif Alvi for raising mass awareness regarding breast cancer and differently-abled children and said that now she was working on mental health issues. The president also appreciated SCINOSA for providing special care and train­ing to differently-abled children and teaching them basic life skills.

Honorary secretary SCINOSA Zul­fiqar Ali Ramzi, speaking on the occa­sion, said that realizing the fact that with special care and awareness chil­dren with different abilities, could lead their lives and added SCINOSA Day Home was imparting all neces­sary skills to them. Principal SDH, Rizwana Khanum briefed that major objective of the Society was to estab­lish a platform for teaching and train­ing of children with different types of difficulties, to help them become self-sufficient and value-adding mem­bers. Earlier, President Dr Arif Alvi, visited different parts of the institute to inspect facilities for the education and training of differently-abled chil­dren and interacted with the special students who were busy at work ei­ther in learning classes, vocational activities or sports. President Dr. Arif Alvi, also planted a sapling at SCINO­SA Day Home on the occasion.