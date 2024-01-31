Students can apply for Romanian Govt Scholarship 2024-25: HEC

ISLAMABAD - Students can apply for the Ro­manian Government Scholar­ship 2024-25 for professional degrees in various disciplines by submitting their documents online till the mid of March.

According to the Higher Edu­cation Commission (HEC) on Tuesday, Romanian govern­ment offers scholarships to for­eign citizens in different fields, except medicine, dentistry and pharmacy.

The students can access the online platform at https://studyinromania.gov.ro, via the apply for MPA Scholarship but­ton, or directly at https://schol­arships.studyinromania.gov.ro.

Each candidate will create an account on the StudyinRomania platform fill in the requested data and upload the required documents till March 16, 2024.

The result of the scholarship will be announced by email around July 15, 2024 to every candidate who applied for the scholarship.

It is the responsibility of the students applying for any pro­fessional degree (Medical, Engi­neering, Nursing, Architecture, Law, Veterinary Medicine, etc.) to first get confirmed its ac­creditation from the respective Councils i.e. Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC), Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC), Pakistan Nursing Coun­cil (PNC), Pakistan Council for Architects and Town Planners (PCATP), Pakistan Bar Council (PBC), Pakistan Veterinary Med­ical Council (PVMC), Pakistan Technology Council, etc.