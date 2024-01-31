Wednesday, January 31, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

The inequitable

January 31, 2024
Opinions, Letters, Newspaper

The National and Database Registration Authority (NAD­RA) is a government institution responsible for registering and maintaining a national database of Pakistani citizens. It is meant to provide a fair and equal service to all citizens.

However, recently, I, along with my mother and siblings, visited NADRA to get my siblings’ B Form made. What we experienced there was an unjust treatment and an ex­ample of how influential people in our society enjoy their privileges at the expense of the common man.

After obtaining our token num­ber, we waited for our turn. While waiting, we observed some indi­viduals who came after us getting their work done in a few minutes without any waiting. The rea­son for this was simple; they had someone to intervene on their behalf, whereas people like us, who had no intercession, were kept waiting for hours. This is a clear violation of the principle of equality and justice.

Light rain in Lahore turns weather cold

It is disappointing to see that the employees of NADRA, who are paid to serve the people, con­sider themselves above others. When a poor or labourer person approaches them, they neither provide proper guidance nor give them the attention they deserve.

This experience highlights the need for a more efficient and transparent system at NADRA. The process of making B Forms and other related documents should be streamlined, and ev­eryone should be treated equal­ly. No one should be given pref­erential treatment based on their influence or power. It is the duty of the government to ensure that every citizen is treated with re­spect and dignity.

The unjust treatment we faced at NADRA is just one example of how the powerful use their influ­ence to bypass the rules and reg­ulations that the common man has to follow. It is time for the au­thorities to take notice and take corrective action. We need a sys­tem where everyone is treated equally, regardless of their social or economic status.

PPP committed to uphold sanctity of Prophethood: Nayyar Bukhari

SHOAIB WAHEED KALHORO,

Larkana.

Tags:

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-30/Lahore/epaper_img_1706590618.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024