The inequitable

The National and Database Registration Authority (NAD­RA) is a government institution responsible for registering and maintaining a national database of Pakistani citizens. It is meant to provide a fair and equal service to all citizens.

However, recently, I, along with my mother and siblings, visited NADRA to get my siblings’ B Form made. What we experienced there was an unjust treatment and an ex­ample of how influential people in our society enjoy their privileges at the expense of the common man.

After obtaining our token num­ber, we waited for our turn. While waiting, we observed some indi­viduals who came after us getting their work done in a few minutes without any waiting. The rea­son for this was simple; they had someone to intervene on their behalf, whereas people like us, who had no intercession, were kept waiting for hours. This is a clear violation of the principle of equality and justice.

It is disappointing to see that the employees of NADRA, who are paid to serve the people, con­sider themselves above others. When a poor or labourer person approaches them, they neither provide proper guidance nor give them the attention they deserve.

This experience highlights the need for a more efficient and transparent system at NADRA. The process of making B Forms and other related documents should be streamlined, and ev­eryone should be treated equal­ly. No one should be given pref­erential treatment based on their influence or power. It is the duty of the government to ensure that every citizen is treated with re­spect and dignity.

The unjust treatment we faced at NADRA is just one example of how the powerful use their influ­ence to bypass the rules and reg­ulations that the common man has to follow. It is time for the au­thorities to take notice and take corrective action. We need a sys­tem where everyone is treated equally, regardless of their social or economic status.

SHOAIB WAHEED KALHORO,

Larkana.