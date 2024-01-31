The inequitable

The National and Database Registration Authority (NADRA) is a government institution responsible for registering and maintaining a national database of Pakistani citizens. It is meant to provide a fair and equal service to all citizens.
However, recently, I, along with my mother and siblings, visited NADRA to get my siblings’ B Form made. What we experienced there was an unjust treatment and an example of how influential people in our society enjoy their privileges at the expense of the common man.
After obtaining our token number, we waited for our turn. While waiting, we observed some individuals who came after us getting their work done in a few minutes without any waiting. The reason for this was simple; they had someone to intervene on their behalf, whereas people like us, who had no intercession, were kept waiting for hours. This is a clear violation of the principle of equality and justice.
It is disappointing to see that the employees of NADRA, who are paid to serve the people, consider themselves above others. When a poor or labourer person approaches them, they neither provide proper guidance nor give them the attention they deserve.
This experience highlights the need for a more efficient and transparent system at NADRA. The process of making B Forms and other related documents should be streamlined, and everyone should be treated equally. No one should be given preferential treatment based on their influence or power. It is the duty of the government to ensure that every citizen is treated with respect and dignity.
The unjust treatment we faced at NADRA is just one example of how the powerful use their influence to bypass the rules and regulations that the common man has to follow. It is time for the authorities to take notice and take corrective action. We need a system where everyone is treated equally, regardless of their social or economic status.
SHOAIB WAHEED KALHORO,
Larkana.