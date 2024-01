ISLAMABAD - Renowned actress of the film industry Neelo Begum was remembered on her third anni­versary on Tuesday. Neelo Begum started her professional career in 1956 and gained popularity from the song ‘’Aaye Mosam Rangeeley Sohaney’’ from the super hit film ‘Saat Laakh’. She received Nigar Award for her outstanding perfor­mance in the super hit film Zarqa. Neelo Begum was awarded Sitara-i-Imtiaz in 2022. She died in La­hore on January 30, 2021.