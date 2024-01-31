Wednesday, January 31, 2024
Toshakhana reference – fastest trial in history

Web Desk
8:25 PM | January 31, 2024
National

The fastest trial in the history of NAB took place in the Toshakhana reference against PTI founder and Bushra Bibi.

NAB filed the Toshakhana case against the PTI founder and his wife on Dec 19, 2023. The accountability court completed the trial in just one month and 12 days and pronounced the verdict.


Some legal experts have criticised the procedure adopted in the trial.

NAB recorded the statements of 16 witnesses in this speedy trial in Adiala Jail. 

It is stated that the decision has become a record because no NAB reference was tried and decided so quickly before.

The Avenfield, Al-Azizia and Flagship references against former PM Nawaz Sharif were decided in 10 months.

PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif was sentenced to 10 years in the Al-Azizia reference, and 7 years in Avenfield, while he was exonerated in the Flagship reference.

