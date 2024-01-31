Tourists advised to get weather updates before visiting Murree

RAWALPINDI - The Murree district administra­tion has advised the tourists to get weather updates and traf­fic-related information prior to traveling to Murree.

According to a Murree district administration spokesman, the administration on the special directives of Deputy Commis­sioner (DC) Murree, Zaheer Abbas Sherazi had finalized all arrangements for snowfall sea­son. The tourists were being given information about weath­er updates and travel advisories at all entry points of Murree, he added. He said that the tourists had been advised to take all due precautions.

The tourists had also been requested to follow the instruc­tions being given at the entry points, he said adding, that strict action by the law was also being taken against parking rules violators.

Murree District Administra­tion had set up a special control room to facilitate the people, particularly tourists, he added.

The control room was work­ing round the clock under the supervision of senior officers.

In case of any difficulty, the tourists could get help and guid­ance from the tourist facilita­tion centers. The citizens were also advised to follow the traf­fic rules to ensure the flow of traffic on the roads. The tour­ists could contact Emergency Service, Rescue-1122, Tour­ism Helpline-1421, or PDMA Helpline-1129 in case of emer­gency, he added.

The spokesman informed that the DC had visited different ar­eas to review the arrangements finalized by the administration to facilitate the tourists.

After the snowfall in Murree, all the staff concerned and ma­chinery were fully operational.

Personnel from various de­partments were present at all the tourist facilitation centers to guide and assist the tourists, he added.

He informed that machinery and human resources were be­ing used to remove snow from the roads. The administration had taken solid steps to remove snow from different roads to fa­cilitate the tourists, he said.

The personnel of all the de­partments concerned were in the field and traffic was normal on the roads, he added.

MURREE SNOWFALL FORECAST - ALL DEPARTMENTS ON HIGH ALERT

Murree district administration after snowfall forecast by the Me­teorological Department for the ‘The Queen of the Hills’, Murree on Tuesday put all the depart­ments concerned on high alert.

According to a Murree dis­trict administration spokesman, the MET office had forecasted rain and snowfall for Murree on Tuesday night and Wednesday.

In addition to moderate to heavy rain and snowfall during this period, the weather would remain cold and partly cloudy in Murree, Galliyat and sur­rounding areas.

The minimum temperature is likely to be 00 to 02 degrees Celsius and maximum 07 to 09 degrees Celsius.