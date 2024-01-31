Tourists advised to get weather updates before visiting Murree

RAWALPINDI - The Murree district administration has advised the tourists to get weather updates and traffic-related information prior to traveling to Murree.
According to a Murree district administration spokesman, the administration on the special directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Murree, Zaheer Abbas Sherazi had finalized all arrangements for snowfall season. The tourists were being given information about weather updates and travel advisories at all entry points of Murree, he added. He said that the tourists had been advised to take all due precautions.
The tourists had also been requested to follow the instructions being given at the entry points, he said adding, that strict action by the law was also being taken against parking rules violators.
Murree District Administration had set up a special control room to facilitate the people, particularly tourists, he added.
The control room was working round the clock under the supervision of senior officers.
In case of any difficulty, the tourists could get help and guidance from the tourist facilitation centers. The citizens were also advised to follow the traffic rules to ensure the flow of traffic on the roads. The tourists could contact Emergency Service, Rescue-1122, Tourism Helpline-1421, or PDMA Helpline-1129 in case of emergency, he added.
The spokesman informed that the DC had visited different areas to review the arrangements finalized by the administration to facilitate the tourists.
After the snowfall in Murree, all the staff concerned and machinery were fully operational.
Personnel from various departments were present at all the tourist facilitation centers to guide and assist the tourists, he added.
He informed that machinery and human resources were being used to remove snow from the roads. The administration had taken solid steps to remove snow from different roads to facilitate the tourists, he said.
The personnel of all the departments concerned were in the field and traffic was normal on the roads, he added.
MURREE SNOWFALL FORECAST - ALL DEPARTMENTS ON HIGH ALERT
Murree district administration after snowfall forecast by the Meteorological Department for the ‘The Queen of the Hills’, Murree on Tuesday put all the departments concerned on high alert.
According to a Murree district administration spokesman, the MET office had forecasted rain and snowfall for Murree on Tuesday night and Wednesday.
In addition to moderate to heavy rain and snowfall during this period, the weather would remain cold and partly cloudy in Murree, Galliyat and surrounding areas.
The minimum temperature is likely to be 00 to 02 degrees Celsius and maximum 07 to 09 degrees Celsius.