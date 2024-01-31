Tourists throng Galyat as snowfall blankets the region

NATHIAGALI - Heavy snowfall continued for the second consecutive day in Galyat and Thandyani on Tuesday blanketing the entire region. After a two-month delay, the first spell of snowfall finally arrived, attracting tourists to Galyat. On the initial day, the region received up to 5 inches of snow, followed by an additional three inches on the second day. The Meteorology Department forecasts that the snowfall and rain will persist until Sunday. The snow-covered landscapes of Galyat have captured the attention of tourists and a large number has arrived to witness the live snowfall and the serene beauty of the region. A GDA spokesperson stated that their teamwas working tirelessly to clear roads.