Tourists throng Galyat as snowfall blankets the region

NATHIAGALI - Heavy snowfall continued for the second consecu­tive day in Galyat and Thandyani on Tuesday blan­keting the entire region. After a two-month delay, the first spell of snowfall finally arrived, attracting tourists to Galyat. On the initial day, the region re­ceived up to 5 inches of snow, followed by an ad­ditional three inches on the second day. The Me­teorology Department forecasts that the snowfall and rain will persist until Sunday. The snow-cov­ered landscapes of Galyat have captured the at­tention of tourists and a large number has arrived to witness the live snowfall and the serene beau­ty of the region. A GDA spokesperson stated that their teamwas working tirelessly to clear roads.