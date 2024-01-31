Traffic Division of ICP issue 350 fine tickets to rickshaws operating illegally in capital

ISLAMABAD - The officials of Traffic Division of Islamabad Capital Police have issued a total of 350 fine tick­ets to drivers of rickshaws operating illegally in the federal capital, informed a police spokesman on Tuesday.

He said that following the special directives of the Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO), Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the Traffic Division, under command of Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Muham­mad Sarfraz Virk, has formed multiple teams to carry out a special crackdown against illegally operating rickshaw drivers, especially in rural areas, including other locations. During the ongo­ing month, over 350 rickshaw drivers were issued tickets, and action was taken against more than 90 rickshaws, which were impounded in various police stations, he said.

Special directives have been issued to all zonal DSPs for enforcement against rickshaws, includ­ing instructions to compile reports on a daily ba­sis. Moreover, the Special squads in Islamabad are conducting operations against rickshaw drivers on all major roads, including the Expressway, Karnal Sher Khan Shaheed road, Murree Road, Srinagar Highway, and Ninth Avenue, through special pick­ets. Night shift in-charg­es are enforcing legal ac­tion, and the education wing is raising public awareness about road safety on a daily basis. Special broadcasts were also arranged on ICTP Radio FM 92.4 through which they are inform­ing about the crack­down against illegal rickshaws.