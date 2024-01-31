Wednesday, January 31, 2024
Tragic death of lineman: HESCO Suspends SDO, LS

January 31, 2024
HYDERABAD  -  The Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) has suspended two officials after the incident of the Assistant Lineman’s death due to an electric current during duty. The HESCO authorities took action immediately and following the incident, Sub-divisional Officer (SDO) Waqas Khan and Line Superintendent (LS-II) Imdad Ali Baloch of the op­eration sub-division citizen colony were promptly suspended. It may be mentioned here that, the assistant lineman Ghulam Ali Memon was fatally electrocuted while working on the electricity pole early Tuesday morning.

