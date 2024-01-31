Wednesday, January 31, 2024
Two inspectors of anti-encroachment cell suspended

APP
January 31, 2024
Regional, Karachi, Newspaper

MIRPURKHAS   -   Mu­nicipal Commissioner Syed Shafiq Ahmad Shah of Mir­purkhas Municipal Corpora­tion on Tuesday, suspended two Inspectors Merajuddin and Haji Siddique of the Anti-Encroachment Cell. This action was taken due to their alleged incapacity and negligence in performing their national du­ties in preparation for the up­coming 2024 General Election. The District Monitoring Officer overseeing the General Elec­tions instructed the Municipal Commissioner to promptly re­move any banners, panaflexes, pamphlets, and other objects from government property to uphold the election code of conduct. The Municipal Com­missioner also suspended In­spector Nasir Khan of the Anti-Encroachment Cell due to his absence from a crucial meeting discussing the election code of conduct for returning officers of PS 45 and NA 211. 

APP

