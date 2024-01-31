Ukraine says three killed in attacks, shelling

KYIV - Russia’s latest overnight attacks on military and energy infrastructure in Ukraine killed two, as frontline shelling left one more dead, authorities said Tuesday. Moscow’s army, meanwhile, said its air defence downed 21 Ukrainian drones over Rus­sian territory and the annexed Crimean peninsula, as Kyiv steps up cross border aerial attacks.

Ukraine said Russian forces had launched two missiles and 35 attack drones across Ukraine and that 20 of the unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) had bypassed air defence system. “The enemy directed some of the attack UAVs along frontline territories, trying to hit fuel and energy infrastructure, and civilian and military facilities near the front line and the state border with the Russia,” the air force said in a statement. Officials in Kyiv have called on Western allies to bolster its air defence capabilities and said gaining control of the country’s air space is a priority for this year. The air force statement said that defensive system mainly in eastern and southern region had downed just 15 of the drones.

Authorities said the barrage damaged civilian infrastructure in Kyiv and the regions of Dniprop­etrovsk and Kharkiv, where officials said two peo­ple were wounded. Ukrenergo, a Ukrainian energy provider, confirmed one of its substation in a cen­tral region had been hit. In the eastern Donetsk re­gion, prosecutors said a Russian S-300 missile at­tack had killed one person and wounded another.

“A 38-year-old man who was riding a bicycle home from work was killed... A 50-year-old wom­an was injured. She was taken to the hospital,” prosecutors said in a statement. The regional governor later said, a 47-year-old woman was killed by Russian shelling on the frontline town of Avdiivka, a hot spot of fighting where Russian forces are making incremental gains.