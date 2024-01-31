US committed to global cultural heritage protection: Envoy

ISLAMABAD - United States Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome said yesterday that the US was committed to global cultural heritage protection.

Speaking after signing an agree­ment on cultural property protec­tion with Pakistan’s Secretary of Na­tional Heritage and Culture Humaira Ahmed, the US envoy said this event underscores the United States’ glob­al commitment to cultural heritage protection and preservation.

“The United States has been unwav­ering in its commitment to protect and preserve cultural heritage around the world and to restrict trafficking in cultural property, which may be used to fund terrorist and criminal net­works. To date, the United States has returned over 175 cultural objects to Pakistan, and this agreement simpli­fies the process,” he added.

The agreement establishes import restrictions on certain types of ar­chaeological and ethnological mate­rials originating from Pakistan and entering the United States.

The agreement facilitates the return of these cultural objects to the people of Pakistan. The cultural property agreement demonstrates the strong U.S. and Pakistani commitment to dis­rupt the theft and trafficking of cul­tural objects and our shared goal of protecting Pakistan’s rich and diverse cultural heritage.

This agreement commits both par­ties to work together to counter loot­ing and trafficking of objects, promote a clean market for Pakistani art and antiquities in the United States, and in­crease opportunities for U.S. museums and the American public to learn about and experience Pakistan’s history and culture. Ambassador Blome said this agreement “protects unique and his­torically significant artifacts for future generations … It also demonstrates U.S. support for the principles of toler­ance and respect for diversity – principles by which the people of this region have lived for centuries.”