US committed to global cultural heritage protection: Envoy

ISLAMABAD - United States Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome said yesterday that the US was committed to global cultural heritage protection.
Speaking after signing an agreement on cultural property protection with Pakistan’s Secretary of National Heritage and Culture Humaira Ahmed, the US envoy said this event underscores the United States’ global commitment to cultural heritage protection and preservation.
“The United States has been unwavering in its commitment to protect and preserve cultural heritage around the world and to restrict trafficking in cultural property, which may be used to fund terrorist and criminal networks. To date, the United States has returned over 175 cultural objects to Pakistan, and this agreement simplifies the process,” he added.
The agreement establishes import restrictions on certain types of archaeological and ethnological materials originating from Pakistan and entering the United States.
The agreement facilitates the return of these cultural objects to the people of Pakistan. The cultural property agreement demonstrates the strong U.S. and Pakistani commitment to disrupt the theft and trafficking of cultural objects and our shared goal of protecting Pakistan’s rich and diverse cultural heritage.
This agreement commits both parties to work together to counter looting and trafficking of objects, promote a clean market for Pakistani art and antiquities in the United States, and increase opportunities for U.S. museums and the American public to learn about and experience Pakistan’s history and culture. Ambassador Blome said this agreement “protects unique and historically significant artifacts for future generations … It also demonstrates U.S. support for the principles of tolerance and respect for diversity – principles by which the people of this region have lived for centuries.”