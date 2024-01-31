US, Pakistan sign agreement to protect Pakistan’s cultural heritage

ISLAMABAD - United States and Pakistan here on Tuesday signed an agreement to protect Pakistan’s cultural heritage. US Ambassador to Pakistan Don­ald Blome and Pakistan Secretary of National Heritage and Culture Humaira Ahmed signed the agree­ment, said a news release issued by the embassy. The agreement establishes import restrictions on certain types of archaeological and ethnological materials originat­ing from Pakistan and entering the United States. The agreement facil­itates the return of these cultural objects to the people of Pakistan. The cultural property agreement demonstrates the strong US and Pakistani commitment to disrupt the theft and trafficking of cultural objects and our shared goal of pro­tecting Pakistan’s rich and diverse cultural heritage. This agreement commits both parties to work to­gether to counter looting and traf­ficking of objects, promote a clean market for Pakistani art and an­tiquities in the United States, and increase opportunities for the US museums and the American public to learn about and experience Pak­istan’s history and culture. “This agreement protects unique and historically significant artifacts for future generations. It also dem­onstrates US support for the prin­ciples of tolerance and respect for diversity and principles by which the people of this region have lived for centuries,” said Ambassador Blome. Today’s signing under­scores the United States’ global commitment to cultural heritage protection and preservation. The United States has been unwaver­ing in its commitment to protect and preserve cultural heritage around the world and to restrict trafficking in cultural property, which may be used to fund ter­rorist and criminal networks. To date, the United States has re­turned over 175 cultural objects to Pakistan, and this agreement simplifies the process.