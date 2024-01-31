Women hold full rights to cast vote in elections: Ashrafi

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister’s Special Representative on Reli­gious Affairs and Pakistan Diaspora in Middle East and Muslim Countries, Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi, on Tuesday said that women have full rights to cast vote in elections. Address­ing a press conference, he emphasized the impor­tance of voting as Pakistan is gearing up for gen­eral elections being held on February 8.

He highlighted the ongoing preparations being observed across the country for the next polls. About recent discussions on social media re­garding the Shariah status of voting, Ashrafi who is also the Chairman of Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC), underscored that voting was not only a civic duty but also a testimony, asserting, “If the testimony is known, it is a crime not to give it.” He extended this principle to include women’s vot­ing rights, and emphasizing that women could not be deprived of their right to vote.

He said Pakistan Ulema Council had already issued a ‘Fatwa’ (religious decree) affirming the legality of voting, with specific arrangements in place for women to exercise their voting rights. He clarified that Pakistan had a separate polling stations and polling staff will facilitate women voters, ensuring their participation in the demo­cratic process. As the election day approaches on February 8, he urged all citizens to actively engage in the electoral process.

He also emphasized the importance of assess­ing candidates based on their abilities, love, and loyalty to the country while casting votes. He reiterated that voting was a fundamental duty of every citizen, emphasizing the significance of democracy and urging all eligible voters to fulfill their civic responsibility on the election day.

Ashrafi mentioned that in a significant dip­lomatic development, Iran’s foreign minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian had held talks with Pakistan’s political and military leadership. He said the talks concluded with a commitment to continue dialogue and cooperation on regional matters besides reaffirming commitment to pro­moting peace and stability in the region.