Pakistan is one of the largest countries globally in terms of population. We have a history of mistreating women. The positive aspect is that there has been a woman prime minister in our country, and human rights organizations have been fighting for equal treatment of women for years. Women are not treated equally in our country and face discrimination. Forty-nine percent of the population are women, yet it is a male-dominated society. Despite the time that has passed since Pakistan was created, discrimination against women still persists and is a problem. In simple terms, there are no women’s rights. Women are often confined to being wives, expected to take care of children, be good housewives, and manage all household chores and duties.
There is a very small percentage of women in the parliament and other aspects of society, which is sad and disturbing. I believe that women should be granted all rights, and there should be more women in parliament. The laws do not favour women. A country cannot progress if it does not treat its women equally. We should break this taboo and treat women with the respect they need and deserve.
According to reports, Pakistan lags behind even Somalia or Rwanda when it comes to women in politics, which is terrible. This fact saddens me about the direction our country is heading, and I don’t know what will become of it. Women are not even allowed to vote. I believe that as a society, we should encourage co-education, and there should be more universities dedicated to women, allowing them to be educated so that our nation can flourish.
Also, there should be more women elected in the national assembly. Pakistani women struggle for a voice in politics, and we must not let their cries go unheard.
DANIAL TANVIR,
Islamabad.