Friday, January 31, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

1,500-Kg hazardous meat seized, 4 warehouses sealed

Staff Reporter
January 31, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE  - The Vigilance and Meat Safety Task Force conducted a crackdown at Bakra Mandi, seizing 1,500 kilograms of hazardous meat. Four warehouses were sealed and a supplier rickshaw was impounded. Cases were registered against those involved. During operation, four diseased and dead animals were found inside warehouses. Supplier rickshaw was transporting sick and underage animals for meat processing. Warehouses were secretly processing meat from dead animals cutting their necks to falsely present them as properly slaughtered. These animals were smuggled in from surrounding areas. Timely action prevented the distribution of substandard meat. Citizens are urged to report such crimes to Punjab Food Authority helpline at 1223.

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-31/Lahore/epaper_img_1738300518.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025