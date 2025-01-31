1,500-Kg hazardous meat seized, 4 warehouses sealed

LAHORE - The Vigilance and Meat Safety Task Force conducted a crackdown at Bakra Mandi, seizing 1,500 kilograms of hazardous meat. Four warehouses were sealed and a supplier rickshaw was impounded. Cases were registered against those involved. During operation, four diseased and dead animals were found inside warehouses. Supplier rickshaw was transporting sick and underage animals for meat processing. Warehouses were secretly processing meat from dead animals cutting their necks to falsely present them as properly slaughtered. These animals were smuggled in from surrounding areas. Timely action prevented the distribution of substandard meat. Citizens are urged to report such crimes to Punjab Food Authority helpline at 1223.