3 men arrested for killing friend over trivial issue

Rawalpindi - The RA Bazaar police here on Thursday arrested three men for allegedly beating friend to death over the issue of money and later concealing the dead body in the trunk of his car.

The police arrested Ali Hussain, Ghulam Habib, and Muhammad Fareed for allegedly killing their friend 43-year-old Abdul Wahab over the issue involving a property deal. The dead body of Abdul Wahab was found in the trunk of his own car parked in a street near a mosque in Ghaziabad area of RA Bazaar police on January 17.

According to contents of the FIR got registered by Arbab Akram, brother of the deceased, the police informed Arbab that dead body of Abdul Wahab had been found. The complainant, a resident of Islamabad, told the police that Abdul Wahab, who was a property dealer, left his house on January 13 at around 10pm. Since then, he had been missing and the dead body was recovered after four days.

In his complaint, Arbab maintained that his brother got married twice but had divorced both the women.

He divorced his second wife a few months ago. His second wife has constantly been demanding to have her haq mehr and other conditions fulfilled promised at the time of marriage. Arbab said she had also called him asking for paying the money. He expressed his suspicion that she along with some unknown men tortured Abdul Wahab to death.

The police, on the other hand, arrested the three friend of the deceased maintaining that after leaving his house Abdul Wahab met with his friends. The initial investigation so far has revealed that they had altercation over some property dispute and money issue. The three men allegedly tortured Abdul Wahab to death. To conceal their crime, they put the dead body in the trunk and parked the car in Ghaziabad. The police booked the three men for murder and concealing the dead body to mislead the investigators.