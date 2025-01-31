5th session of Pak-Belarus JWG on industrial cooperation held

ISLAMABAD - The 5th session of Pakistan-Belarus Joint Working Group on industrial cooperation was held on Thursday at Engineering Development Board, Ministry of Industries and Production, to explore the areas for enhancement of industrial cooperation between the two countries.

The session was co-chaired by Muhammad Asad Islam Mahni, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Industries and Production, and Andrey Kuznetsov, Deputy Minister of the Republic of Belarus. The ambassador of Republic of Belarus in Pakistan also joined the meeting from Pakistan. CEO (EDB) also highlighted the potential of industrial engineering goods available in Pakistan for offerings to Belarus. The meeting focused on possibilities to enhance industrial cooperation for assembling and manufacturing through JV agreements in the areas like, Belarusian tractors, 12- 18-meter electric buses, agricultural machineries and oil transformers. They also showed their keen interest in offering of coal mining machineries, gold and silver mining machineries, concrete production machineries and iron ore extraction machineries to Pakistan.