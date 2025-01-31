Friday, January 31, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

5th session of Pak-Belarus JWG on industrial cooperation held

5th session of Pak-Belarus JWG on industrial cooperation held
Our Staff Reporter
January 31, 2025
Newspaper, Business

ISLAMABAD  -  The 5th session of Pakistan-Belarus Joint Working Group on industrial cooperation was held on Thursday at Engineering Development Board, Ministry of Industries and Production, to explore the areas for enhancement of industrial cooperation between the two countries.

The session was co-chaired by Muhammad Asad Islam Mahni, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Industries and Production, and Andrey Kuznetsov, Deputy Minister of the Republic of Belarus. The ambassador of Republic of Belarus in Pakistan also joined the meeting from Pakistan. CEO (EDB) also highlighted the potential of industrial engineering goods available in Pakistan for offerings to Belarus. The meeting focused on possibilities to enhance industrial cooperation for assembling and manufacturing through JV agreements in the areas like, Belarusian tractors, 12- 18-meter electric buses, agricultural machineries and oil transformers. They also showed their keen interest in offering of coal mining machineries, gold and silver mining machineries, concrete production machineries and iron ore extraction machineries to Pakistan.

CM Murad orders all necessary facilities in place before AMAN Exercise

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-30/Lahore/epaper_img_1738213994.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025