ABHI and TPL complete acquisition of FINCA Microfinance Bank

KARACHI - ABHI and TPL have officially completed the acquisition of FINCA Microfinance Bank Limited. The final signing ceremony took place in the presence of prominent leaders from both organisations and key stakeholders, including Omair Ansari, CEO of ABHI, Ali Jameel, CEO of TPL Corp Limited, and Jeffery Smith, Vice President - Chief Administrative Officer of FINCA. The event marked the formal conclusion of this strategic partnership, which aims to expand access to innovative financial solutions and accelerate financial inclusion across Pakistan.

Four years ago, two individuals dared to dream of a Pakistan where financial access wasn’t a privilege but a right. This vision gave rise to ABHI, a fintech born in 2021 to transform financial wellness for millions. Founded in response to a pressing need for financial accessibility, ABHI initially addressed the gap through Earned Wage Access (EWA), empowering employees with real-time access to their earned salaries. Since then, the company has expanded its offerings to include a comprehensive suite of financial solutions, such as payroll services and SME financing, addressing broader economic challenges for individuals and businesses alike.

ABHI’s growth trajectory has been remarkable, driven by the collaboration of two founders—one deeply rooted in Pakistan’s financial landscape and the other armed with global expertise in financial inclusion across nine emerging markets. This synergy has enabled the company to reshape financial access for millions, setting new benchmarks in the fintech landscape. From its beginnings in Pakistan to its expansion into the UAE and KSA, ABHI has continuously innovated, offering solutions that make financial wellness more inclusive and accessible.

Adding to the achievements, ABHI has become the first fintech company in Pakistan to be invited to participate in Davos 2025. Further strengthening its growth story, ABHI recently raised its pre-series B round of $25 million, with a mix of equity and debt. This funding will accelerate the expansion of its financial services internationally, showcasing ABHI’s dedication to broadening its reach and impact beyond Pakistan’s borders.Additionally, the shareholders have jointly injected 2.6 Bn PKR into FINCA as part of its acquisition. This capital injection demonstrates their commitment to expanding financial services in Pakistan and reflects strong confidence in the partnership’s ability to drive innovation and financial inclusion, marking a transformative shift in the country’s microfinance industry.

Together, these three entities are set to redefine financial inclusion in the country. By integrating ABHI’s digital solutions, FINCA’s extensive microfinance network, and TPL Corp’s diversified expertise across retail, insurance, and technology, the partnership paves the way for a new era of accessible and innovative financial services.

Over the last decade, FINCA Pakistan has empowered millions of Pakistani families through lending, savings, and financial education. FINCA Pakistan has consistently been recognized for customer experience excellence and has brought several innovations to the microfinance market, including the country’s first mobile-network agnostic digital wallet. With a presence in more than 100 cities throughout the country, the bank has made significant advancements in empowering women entrepreneurs.

This acquisition enables ABHI to build upon a strong foundation, introducing a range of services, including gold backed loans, salary advances, savings accounts, and value-added offerings like bill payments. By leveraging FINCA’s branchless banking infrastructure and introducing an AI-powered credit scoring system, ABHI is poised to bring a more integrated digital banking experience to millions of Pakistanis.

“At Abhi, our mission has always been to create accessible financial solutions for everyone,” said Omair Ansari, CEO and Co-Founder of ABHI. “This acquisition represents a significant leap forward, allowing us to reach communities that have historically been excluded from the financial system. Together with TPL and FINCA, we are determined to transform financial access across Pakistan.”

“FINCA Pakistan has played a critical role in advancing financial inclusion, empowering millions through lending, savings, and financial education,” said Jeff Smith, Chair of the FINCA Pakistan Board of Directors. “As we exit the market as part of a strategic effort to optimize our global portfolio, we are confident that TPL and Abhi will build on FINCA’s legacy. By combining their expertise and innovation, this partnership will accelerate financial inclusion in Pakistan, particularly for women and small entrepreneurs, empowering them to improve their livelihoods and contribute to the nation’s economic growth.”

Ali Jameel, CEO of TPL Corp Limited commented, “At TPL, our commitment to innovation and impact drives everything we do. Joining forces with ABHI and FINCA enables us to redefine financial access, combining our technological prowess with their deep-rooted expertise. This milestone is a step toward building a more inclusive financial ecosystem that empowers millions across Pakistan and beyond.”

This acquisition aligns with ABHI’s ambition to allow the company to manage funds independently, reduce reliance on external banking partners, and strengthen its balance sheet. It also marks the start of an exciting new chapter for Pakistan’s fintech sector, showcasing the transformative potential of collaborative innovation. Further updates on the new financial products and services will be shared in the coming months as the partnership works to drive meaningful change across the nation.