Afghan soil used for terrorism against Pakistan, TTP links exposed

10:08 PM | January 31, 2025
Afghanistan’s territory is being used to carry out terrorism against Pakistan, with the recent killing of the Afghan Taliban official’s son alongside TTP militants serving as clear evidence.

On January 30, 2025, Badaruddin alias Yusuf, the son of Afghan Deputy Governor of Badghis, Mullah Ghulam Mohammad, was killed during a security forces operation in Kalachi, Dera Ismail Khan. He was eliminated alongside three militants from the Khawarij faction (FAK).

Yusuf’s presence among TTP terrorists confirms Afghanistan’s active support for terrorism in Pakistan. Terrorist groups, including the TTP, are receiving training, weapons, and safe havens in Afghanistan—an act of aggression that Pakistan can no longer tolerate.

These groups not only threaten Pakistan but also jeopardize regional stability. By sheltering and aiding such elements, the Kabul government is effectively waging an open war.

Afghanistan has long harbored terrorists with the intent to destabilize Pakistan, and the deep-rooted ties between the Afghan Taliban and TTP are now undeniable.

Pakistan will respond decisively to any terrorist activity originating from Afghan soil. State-sponsored terrorism from Afghanistan is a direct threat, and Pakistan will not allow it to continue.

