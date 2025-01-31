Friday, January 31, 2025
Aitchison College defend U-17 Hockey title 

Staff Reporter
January 31, 2025
LAHORE  -  Aitchison College defended their title at the 55th Jaffer Memorial Under-17 Inter-School Hockey Championship, defeating Govt Higher Secondary School Farooqabad 4-1 in the final. M Zunair scored twice, with Aryan Khan and Qasim Awan adding one goal each. Farooqabad’s sole goal came from Abdul Rehman. In the third-place match, Govt HSS Dhing Shah defeated Govt Lab Model HSS Sargodha in a shootout, winning 9-8. The final match’s chief guest, Olympian Qasim Zia, along with other dignitaries, distributed trophies and medals to the winning teams and players.

