Aradhiya Khan praises govt for inclusive youth council

Renowned transgender activist and National Youth Council (NYC) member, Aradhiya Khan, has commended the government for ensuring equal representation of all genders and communities in the council.

In an exclusive interview with our correspondent Muhammad Zafar Iqbal, Aradhiya pledged to advocate for the rights and welfare of the transgender community as part of the NYC.

She emphasized the importance of empowering marginalized groups and expressed commitment to working towards greater inclusion and social justice for transgender individuals in Pakistan.