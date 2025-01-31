Aram Bagh face Bahria Supers in 8th Commissioner Karachi Basketball final

LAHORE - Aram Bagh Club will take on Bahria Supers in the 8th Commissioner Karachi Cup Boys Basketball Tournament final at the International Abdul Nasir Basketball Court in Aram Bagh, Karachi. In the first semifinal, Bahria Supers made a remarkable comeback after trailing by 8 points through the first three quarters. They defeated Civil Tigers Club with a narrow margin of 40 points to 39, securing a spot in the final. For the winning team, Hamza Pasha scored 16 points, Tayyab Ahmad Raza netted 19, and Nabeel Ahmad contributed 7 points. On the losing side, Tayyab Jadoon scored 14 and Abdul Basit added 10 points, while Haris Shahid of the runner-up team scored 10, Ahmad Raza had 9, and Nabeel scored 7 points. In the second semifinal, Aram Bagh Club triumphed over Osman Club with a score of 61 points to 58, securing their place in the final.

The star player for the winning team was Ali Chen Zeb, who scored 19 points, followed by Hassan Ali with 15 and Mohammad Abdullah with 10 points. On the losing team’s side, Hamza Khwaja made 5 three-pointers, totaling 20 points, while Saleh Mohammad scored 13 and Osman Khwaja contributed 11 points.

The matches were officiated by Zahid Malik, Mohammad Ashraf, Amir Sharif, Zayma Khatoon, Naeem Ahmed, and Zafar Iqbal as referees and technical officials. Before the start of the matches, TMc President MC Noor Hassan Jo Khiyo introduced the players to the audience. The event was also attended by notable personalities, including Ghulam Mohammad Khan, Ahmar Shafiq, Tariq Hussain, and others.