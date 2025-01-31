Army Major, soldier martyred in North Waziristan operation

RAWALPINDI - Security Forces have killed six khwarij in an Intelligence-Based Operation (IOB) conducted in general area Mir Ali, North Waziristan District on the night between January 29 and 30. “During the operation, own troops effectively engaged the khwarij location, and resultantly six khwarij were sent to hell” said an ISPR news release. However, during intense fire exchange, Major Hamza Israr (age: 29 years, resident of District Rawalpindi), a brave officer who was leading his troops from the front and Sepoy Muhammad Naeem (age: 26 years, resident of District Naseerabad), having fought gallantly, paid the ultimate sacrifice and embraced Shahadat.

Sanitization operation is being conducted to eliminate any other Kharji found in the area as the Security Forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe-out the menace of terrorism from the country and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve.

Meanwhile, funeral prayer of Major Hamza Israr Shaheed who embraced martyrdom while valiantly defending the motherland in Mir Ali, was solemnly offered at Chaklala Garrison, Rawalpindi. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, along with Deputy Prime Minister & Foreign Minister Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar, the Defence Minister, the Information Minister, and General Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), Chief of Army Staff (COAS), attended the funeral said an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release. A large number of senior serving and retired military officers, soldiers, and the bereaved family members of the fallen hero also paid their respects.

While honouring the sacrifices of Pakistan’s valiant martyrs, the Prime Minister reaffirmed the nation’s unwavering commitment to eradicating terrorism. He emphasized that such supreme sacrifices strengthen national resolve and reinforce the collective faith in ensuring a peaceful and secure Pakistan for future generations.

He further declared that the entire nation stands in steadfast solidarity with the Armed Forces and Law Enforcement Agencies in their resolute fight against terrorism.

Following the funeral rites, the mortal remains of Shaheed Major Hamza Israr were transported to his native hometown, where he will be laid to rest with full military honours.