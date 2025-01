The Assistant Commissioner (AC) of Boshehra, Upper Kurram, was injured in a firing incident by unidentified attackers on Friday.

According to police, assailants opened fire on AC Saeed Manan in the Bushara area of Upper Kurram, leaving him wounded.

At the time of the attack, he was present in Bushara alongside law enforcement personnel.

He was swiftly transported to a hospital for medical treatment, while a heavy police contingent launched a search operation to apprehend the attackers.