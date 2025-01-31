At least 150 Pakistanis stranded in Goma: FO

ISLAMABAD - At least 150 Pakistanis were stranded in the city of Goma following the recent escalation of conflict in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

A Foreign Office Spokesperson said on Thursday that with the active engagement of Pakistan’s High Commissioner in Kigali, Ambassador Naeemullah Khan, the Rwandan authorities have allowed the entry of stranded Pakistanis into Rwanda. So far around 75 Pakistanis have moved to Rwanda.

The Pakistan High Commission, Kigali, has arranged accommodation and food for the affected Pakistanis. The High Commission is also reaching out to the Pakistani community to identify and reach out to any other citizen in difficulty. There is likelihood of more Pakistanis crossing over to Rwanda in the coming days.

The High Commission staff is in contact with every individual who has asked for assistance and help. Furthermore, the High Commission is also reaching out to Pakistanis in the border city of Bukavu.

Also, Pakistan on Thursday said that the recent US decision to freeze foreign aid applies to all countries and emphasised that Islamabad remains engaged with Washington at multiple levels to strengthen bilateral ties. Speaking at a weekly news briefing here, Foreign Office spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan said Pakistan had taken note of the US President’s executive order pausing all foreign development assistance programs for 90 days.

“Over the years, USAID has contributed to various projects in Pakistan, including energy, education, health, and narcotics control. We hope these programs will restart soon, and both sides remain in contact,” he said.

Reaffirming Pakistan’s commitment to fostering strong ties with the US, the spokesperson highlighted concerns over regional security, urging the international community to consider the destabilizing impact of arms transfers to India. “Pakistan has repeatedly raised concerns over unchecked arms acquisitions by India, which threaten regional peace,” the spokesperson said.

Khan reiterated Pakistan’s unwavering stance on the Kashmir dispute, condemning India’s latest actions in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

“The gruesome dance of death continues in IIOJK. India’s campaign to crush dissent has taken a dangerous turn, with the confiscation of properties and intimidation of Kashmiri people. The international community must not remain silent on these human rights violations,” he said.

The spokesperson condemned the recent killing of a two-year-old toddler in Israeli military raids in the West Bank and called for global attention to Israel’s continued aggression.

“The Israeli withdrawal from the 1967 agreement with UNRWA, and its efforts to hamper humanitarian aid to Gaza, will only worsen the crisis,” he warned.

Dismissing baseless allegations aimed at undermining Pakistan-China ties, the spokesperson reaffirmed Islamabad’s commitment to the One-China Policy.

“China remains Pakistan’s most important, reliable, and strategic partner. Our friendship is built on mutual trust, shared values, and a commitment to regional and global stability,” he said.

In a significant move to promote international maritime cooperation, he said, Pakistan will host AMAN-25, a large-scale naval exercise with participation from around 60 countries. The event will feature ships, aircraft, special operations forces (SOF), explosives ordnance disposal (EOD) teams, marines, and observers. Delegations will also attend the inaugural International AMAN Dialogue.

“The AMAN series, launched in 2007, has grown from 28 to 50 participating nations by 2023. This year’s theme, ‘Secure Seas; Prosperous Future,’ underscores the importance of maritime security for global stability,” the spokesperson said.

Regarding the deportation of illegal migrants from the US and Afghan resettlement programs, the spokesperson confirmed ongoing collaboration with Washington.

“The US has expedited the removal of illegal migrants under its executive order of January 20, 2025. Pakistan and the U.S. remain in close coordination on this matter,” he said.

On Afghanistan, the spokesperson noted: “Pakistan has consistently provided evidence of terrorist sanctuaries operating across the border. Engagement with the Taliban authorities remains a critical aspect of our national security dialogue.”

On Pakistan’s relationship with the European Union (EU), the spokesperson maintained that GSP+ status remains a mark of partnership. “Pakistan-EU relations are based on universally recognized principles, and cooperation remains strong,” the spokesperson said.

Khan reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to fostering peace and stability in the region, strengthening its partnerships with key global players.