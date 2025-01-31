ATC adjourns container torching case till Feb 10th

LAHORE - An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday adjourned the hearing of the container torching case against several Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders and workers until February 10. The court also summoned all the accused for indictment on the next hearing date. ATC Judge Arshad Javed conducted the proceedings at Kot Lakhpat Jail, where incarcerated PTI leaders Dr. Yasmin Rashid, Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed, Omar Sarfraz Cheema, and Senator Ijaz Chaudhry were produced. PTI leader Ghulam Mohiuddin Dewan and other accused on bail also appeared before the court and marked their attendance.

During the proceedings, the defence counsel requested an adjournment of the indictment proceedings.

Accepting the plea, the court postponed the hearing until February 10 and directed all accused to appear for indictment.

The Naseerabad police had registered a case against PTI leaders and workers over the torching of a container at Kalma Chowk during the May 9 riots. Several PTI leaders, including Mian Aslam Iqbal, Hammad Azhar, Murad Saeed, Wasiq Qayyum, and Zubair Niazi, have already been declared proclaimed offenders in the case.