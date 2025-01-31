Attaullah Tarar stresses PECA law to combat social media misuse

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar stated that the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) is designed to address the misuse of social media, urging media bodies to support the legislation.

In a video message on Friday, he highlighted concerns over the spread of fake propaganda, fake news, harassment of women, pornography, child abuse, and threats to national security on digital platforms. He noted that social media is being used to create chaos and spread uncertainty about the country’s economy.

Tarar explained that the PECA law proposes the establishment of a Social Media Authority, with nominees from the private sector, including journalists and IT professionals. The law also includes a tribunal whose decisions can be appealed in high courts or the Supreme Court.

The Minister further mentioned that the rules for PECA are still being formulated and that there is room for improvement and consultation. He reiterated the government’s readiness to engage with journalist bodies.