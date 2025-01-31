Friday, January 31, 2025
BISE announces online exam form submission for SSC students

Staff Reporter
January 31, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD - The Hyderabad Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education has issued a notification, directing all educational institutions in the Hyderabad division to ensure that regular 9th and 10th class students in the science and general groups submit their exam forms online for the 2025 annual examinations. Online form submission date is  February 14 to February 19 and Exam fee for SSC Part 1 (Science and General groups): Rs. 2710, payable at UBL Bank. Institutions must submit hard copies of exam forms to the board by February 21. Students seeking further information can visit the website of Board. www.bise.edu.pk.

Staff Reporter

