MULTAN - The body of a seven-year-old girl was recovered from the Chah Janu Wala area near Sultan Ghee Mills on Thursday. According to an official spokesperson, the victim’s throat was slit, and her body was dumped in a trash heap. Local residents spotted the body and immediately alerted rescue services. The girl’s faWmily, later on, reached the scene and identified the victim, refusing to have it shifted to a hospital.