Change the Cycle

The habits, styles, and fashions of individuals play a crucial role in shaping a community’s development. Personal preferences and trends often reflect and reinforce cultural identity, influencing social norms and expectations while shaping how community members interact and collaborate.

However, alongside positive advancements, certain habits have emerged that negatively impact both Pakistani society and the environment. One such habit is the excessive use of motorcycles. While motorcycles are a convenient and affordable mode of transport, their widespread usage presents significant challenges. They contribute heavily to air and noise pollution, diminishing the quality of life in urban areas. The sheer number of motorcycles on the roads often leads to traffic congestion, reducing the efficiency of urban transportation systems. Additionally, motorcycles are far more prone to accidents compared to other vehicles, raising concerns about public safety and placing an unnecessary strain on healthcare resources. Over-reliance on motorcycles also increases fuel consumption, exacerbating demand for non-renewable energy sources and contributing to global carbon emissions.

A particularly alarming aspect of motorcycle usage in Pakistan is its prevalence among children under 18. Many school-going children drive motorcycles in unsafe conditions, often carrying younger siblings as passengers. In many cases, mothers and other family members are also seen riding with these underage drivers. Shockingly, this dangerous practice has become socially acceptable, with both elders and law enforcement authorities turning a blind eye.

The normalization of underage motorcycle driving not only violates traffic laws but also exposes families to severe safety risks. Tragic accidents occur frequently, resulting in the loss of precious lives and leaving families devastated. The lack of enforcement and awareness surrounding this issue underscores the urgent need for stricter regulations, community education, and a collective effort to prioritise road safety. Society must take a firm stand against underage motorcycle usage to prevent unnecessary tragedies and instil a culture of responsibility on the roads.

It is deeply concerning that parents, law enforcers, and teachers do not actively oppose or intervene to stop this dangerous trend. Despite the obvious safety risks and legal violations, many parents continue to allow their children to ride motorcycles, prioritising convenience over their well-being. Equally troubling is the failure of law enforcement authorities to enforce traffic regulations, allowing this unsafe practice to persist unchecked. Moreover, school administrations and teachers, who are in a unique position to influence students, often remain silent on the issue, even though it directly threatens their students’ safety. This collective complacency creates a hazardous environment where children’s lives are put at risk daily without meaningful intervention.

The solution lies in encouraging underage motorcyclists to switch to bicycles with enthusiasm and dedication. Cycling is widely embraced in developed nations, particularly in Europe, where governments actively promote it as a sustainable mode of transport. Recognising its environmental, health, and economic benefits, these countries have invested in infrastructure such as dedicated bike lanes, bike-sharing systems, and public awareness campaigns. Cycling is not merely a recreational activity but an essential part of their transportation culture.

In contrast, cycling in Pakistan has declined significantly. Once a common mode of transport, it has been largely replaced by motorcycles. This shift not only limits the adoption of an environmentally friendly and healthy means of transport but also hinders opportunities for sustainable urban development. Addressing this issue requires focused efforts to revive cycling, particularly among children, through awareness campaigns, infrastructure improvements, and community engagement.

The Punjab government has recently undertaken numerous development initiatives across various sectors. However, it must also prioritise addressing the critical issue of underage motorcycle driving by enforcing a strict ban on the practice. In parallel, the government should actively encourage students to adopt cycling as a safer, healthier, and more environmentally friendly alternative. A dedicated campaign could be launched in collaboration with law enforcement agencies to enforce regulations, educational institutions to raise awareness among students and parents, and the general public to promote a culture of responsibility and safety. Such a concerted effort would not only protect young lives but also foster sustainable transportation practices, contributing to a healthier and more disciplined society.

Zaigham Sana Warraich

The writer is a freelance columnist.