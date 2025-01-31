Closure of 969MW Neelum-Jhelum hydropower plant hitting power consumers

ISLAMABAD - The closure of 969MW Neelum-Jhelum hydropower plant is costing the power consumers, as they are deprived of cheaper source of electricity, and if it had been operational the refund of Rs1.04 per unit, sought on account of monthly fuel charges adjustment (FCA) for December 2024, could have been even further higher.

This was stated by a government official during a public hearing of National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) held on the petition of the Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA-G). In its petition filed on behalf of ex-Wapda Discos (XWDisos), CPPA-G sought the regulator’s nod for a refund of Rs1.04 per unit to consumers on account of December’s FCA. In a petition submitted to NEPRA, on behalf of Ex-Wapda distribution companies (XWDiscos), the CPPA said that the consumers were charged reference fuel charges of Rs10.6364/unit in December, however, the actual fuel cost was Rs9.6011/unit, therefore regulator was requested to allow refund of Rs1.035/unit to consumers.

According to CPPA, the positive impact of the winter package (Bijli Sahulat Programme) is being felt as it has resulted in the increase consumption. During the month of December, electricity consumption enhanced only by 3.24 percent on year-on-year basis, however, in November without the relief package, the consumption of electricity had increased by 6.43% on YoY basis. The electricity generation increased by 3.24% on YoY basis to 7,800 GWh, in December 2025, from 7,726 GWh in December 2023. However, the generation cost has decreased to Rs9.0912/unit in December 2024, from Rs10.13/unit in the same month of 2023. On month-on-month basis, in comparison with the generation of 8,032 GWh, in November 2024, it has declined by 2.89%, however the cost of generation increased by 24.84% from Rs 7.2825/unit in November 2024 to Rs 9.0912/unit during the month under consideration. In the hearing, the CPPA also highlighted the negative impact of the non-functioning of the Neelum-Jhelum hydroelectric project. CPPA officials stated that if the project were operational, electricity prices could have been even lower.

The issue of the non-operationalization of the Guddu Power Plant (747 MW) was also raised in the hearing. The CPPA was questioned on why the plant is not running, as its non-operation is contributing to a rise in electricity costs. The CPPA, however, failed to provide a satisfactory response. During hearing, the electricity consumers also expressed concern, calling for further steps to reduce electricity prices. The system’s inefficiency is exacerbated by weather conditions, one consumer commented and adding that “when it rains, the lines go down, and when it’s hot, the lines go down.”. If Nepra approves the CPPA-G petition for refund, the electricity consumers will get some financial relief in their February bills. However, the adjustment would not apply to lifeline consumers, electric vehicle charging stations, or customers of K-Electric.