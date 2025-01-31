CM meets EU delegation to strengthen human rights cooperation

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif met with a European Union delegation led by EU Special Representative for Human Rights Olaf Skoog on Thursday. The meeting focused on promoting fundamental human rights, democracy, and the rule of law in Punjab. The chief minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to upholding international human rights standards in accordance with United Nations mechanisms. She emphasized that the Punjab government is actively working to protect the rights of minorities, women, children, differently-abled individuals, and other vulnerable groups. She highlighted Pakistan’s recent participation in the UN Human Rights Review, stating that Pakistan successfully submitted its review under the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination (ICERD) in August 2024. Maryam Nawaz expressed appreciation for the European Union’s continued partnership with Pakistan, particularly in Punjab, and its constructive engagement on human rights issues. She assured that future collaboration with the EU would be further strengthened to advance fundamental rights and democratic principles. EU Special Representative Olaf Skoog commended Pakistan’s proactive approach in promoting human rights and ensuring the protection of vulnerable communities. The EU delegation reaffirmed its commitment to supporting Punjab’s efforts in enhancing human rights protections and governance reforms.