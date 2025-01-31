CM Murad orders all necessary facilities in place before AMAN Exercise

CM for establishing trauma centres along highways to provide medical aid to accident victims.

KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah chaired a meeting to discuss preparations for the Aman Exercise & Dialogue from February 7 to 12.

The meeting was held at the CM House and was attended by Mayor Murtaza Wahab, Commander Karachi Vice Admiral Muhammad Faisal, the Home Secretary, Inspector General of Police, Commissioner Karachi, provincial secretaries, and senior officials from the Pakistan Navy, Rangers, and other relevant institutions.

Commander Karachi (KOMKAR) Vice Admiral Muhammad Faisal provided an overview of the Aman Exercise & Dialogue. He said that the event is scheduled to take place from February 7 to February 11, 2025, and will see the participation of 56 countries and numerous Naval Chiefs.

The CM Sindh emphasized the importance of the Aman Event for Karachi, stating, “It is very important”. He assured that his government would warmly welcome all visiting guests. The chief minister instructed the Karachi Mayor to ensure that all necessary facilities were in place before the event. He specifically directed improvements in the city’s streetlights, sewerage system, road repairs, and cleanliness.

In addition, necessary security measures have been outlined for the event. “The Aman Event is our initiative, and it will be organised grandly,” the CM affirmed. The CM Sndh directed IG police to make necessary security arrangements in consultation with Pak Navy.

Meanwhile, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Wednesday directed the Secretary Health and the Executive Director of Sehwan Hospital to ensure the setup of trauma centres for emergency medical assistance. Addressing 58th annual Convocation of the College of Physicians and Surgeons Pakistan (CPSP), CM acknowledged that if victims of traffic accidents on highways receive immediate medical aid, their lives can be saved, therefore he announced the establishment of emergency trauma centres on highways. He stated that while a trauma centre, the Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Trauma Centre, has already been established at the Civil Hospital in Karachi, there is an urgent need for similar facilities across the rest of Sindh. He further mentioned that if the three people who lost their lives in an accident near Manjhand the previous day had received timely medical assistance, their lives might have been saved.

The program was attended by CPSP President Prof Muhammad Shoaib Shafi, President of the Royal College of Edinburgh Prof Andrew, Head of the Bangladesh College of Physicians & Surgeons Prof Shaheedullah, Prof Khalid Masood Gondal, senior faculty and graduating specialists.

Syed Murad Ali Shah, Chief Minister of Sindh, Pakistan graced the occasion with his presence as Chief Guest and Prof Mohammod Shahidullah, President of the Bangladesh College of Physicians and Surgeons (BCPS)as Guest of Honor. The event was attended by esteemed guests, faculty members, and graduating specialists. The Chief Guest Syed Murad Ali Shah, Chief Minister of Sindh, Pakistan in his address expressed delight at being present at CPSP to address the congregation of the 58th convocation. Speaking on the occasion, he extended gratitude to Prof. Muhammad Shoaib Shafi, President of CPSP, and the CPSP Council for the invitation. He congratulated the newly qualified specialists, and emphasized their crucial role in alleviating the sufferings of the people and continuing the legacy of dedication and excellence in healthcare.

In his address, Syed Murad Ali Shah highlighted the vital role of quality institutions in national development, acknowledging CPSP as one of the premier institutions of postgraduate medical education in Pakistan and abroad. He commended the College for its commendable progress and achievements, emphasizing the importance of academic and administrative autonomy for institutions to thrive. However, he added that social responsibility should be at the core of medical institutions.

He also urged the new graduates to serve with empathy and dedication, reminding them of the sacrifices made by their families and the nation to support their journey to this prestigious profession.

While reflecting on CPSP’s achievements, he expressed confidence in the institution’s continued progress and success. “The future of CPSP lies in the hands of the young specialists graduating today. The College must focus on not only enhancing their professional competencies but also instilling the values and ethics that define this noble profession,” he stated.

The honourable Syed Murad Ali Shah concluded his speech with a note of appreciation, thanking the CPSP Council once again for the opportunity to be part of the auspicious occasion and expressing best wishes for the institution’s future endeavours.