Friday, January 31, 2025
Cold and dry weather to persist across most parts of Pakistan

Web Desk
10:22 AM | January 31, 2025
The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly cold and dry weather in most plain areas of the country over the next 24 hours, while upper regions are likely to experience light rain and snowfall.

According to the PMD, a westerly wave is currently affecting the upper parts of Pakistan, bringing partly cloudy conditions with light rain and snowfall to isolated areas in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, and nearby hilly regions.

Over the past 24 hours, cold and dry weather prevailed across most parts of the country, with very cold conditions in the hilly regions. Light rain and snowfall were reported in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Leh remained the coldest place in the country on Wednesday, with temperatures plummeting to -9 degrees Celsius.

The PMD has advised residents in affected areas to take necessary precautions against the cold, particularly in high-altitude regions where temperatures are expected to drop further.

