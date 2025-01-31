Commissioner chairs follow up meeting on traffic issues

SUKKUR - A follow-up meeting, presided over by Commissioner Sukkur Fayyaz Hussain Abbasi, was held on Thursday to discuss traffic-related problems on National Highway near Sukkur Toll Plaza. The meeting emphasized the need for proper lighting on the highway, particularly at night, to prevent accidents. The Commissioner directed the concerned officers of the National Highway Authority (NHA) to ensure adequate lighting on the highway, with the warning that they would be held responsible in case of any accidents. Assistant Commissioner Khairpur was directed to visit the site and submit a comprehensive report on the issues. Deputy Commissioner Sukkur was tasked with preparing a detailed report to resolve transport-related problems promptly. Moreover, all buses and public transport vehicles were instructed to stop at the Rohri Bus Terminal. The Regional Transport Authority was assured of police personnel support to address local transport issues. In the meeting, a committee was formed to resolve traffic management issues in Sukkur city, focusing on parking and no-parking areas. The meeting was attended by Additional Commissioner-II Muhammad Hajan Ujjan, Additional Deputy Commissioner-I Kabir Shah, Assistant Commissioner Rohri Labeeka Akram, Assistant Commissioner New Sukkur Waseem Mahar, Assistant Commissioner Khairpur Arsalan Phulpoto, and officials from the National Highway Authority and Regional Transport Authority attended the meeting.