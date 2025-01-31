Friday, January 31, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Commissioner chairs follow up meeting on traffic issues

Staff Reporter
January 31, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

SUKKUR  -  A follow-up meeting, presided over by Commissioner Sukkur Fayyaz Hussain Abbasi, was held on Thursday to discuss traffic-related problems on National Highway near Sukkur Toll Plaza. The meeting emphasized the need for proper lighting on the highway, particularly at night, to prevent accidents. The Commissioner directed the concerned officers of the  National Highway Authority (NHA) to ensure adequate lighting on the highway, with the warning that they would be held responsible in case of any accidents. Assistant Commissioner Khairpur was directed to visit the site and submit a comprehensive report on the issues. Deputy Commissioner Sukkur was tasked with preparing a detailed report to resolve transport-related problems promptly. Moreover, all buses and public transport vehicles were instructed to stop at the Rohri Bus Terminal. The Regional Transport Authority was assured of police personnel support to address local transport issues. In the meeting, a committee was formed to resolve traffic management issues in Sukkur city, focusing on parking and no-parking areas. The meeting was attended by Additional Commissioner-II Muhammad Hajan Ujjan, Additional Deputy Commissioner-I Kabir Shah, Assistant Commissioner Rohri Labeeka Akram, Assistant Commissioner New Sukkur Waseem Mahar, Assistant Commissioner Khairpur Arsalan Phulpoto, and officials from the National Highway Authority and Regional Transport Authority attended the meeting.

CM Murad orders all necessary facilities in place before AMAN Exercise

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-30/Lahore/epaper_img_1738213994.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025