Commissioner inspects record room of Assisstant Commissioner’s office

HYDERABAD - Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division Nadeem Ahmed Abaro visited the office of Assistant Commissioner (AC) Qazi Ahmed and inspected the record room. Commissioner said that the revenue record should be kept in a better way while the legitimate problems of the citizens visiting this office should be solved immediately. Commissioner later visited Government Boys Higher Secondary School Qazi Ahmed and watched the educational activities. He instructed school administration for better light system while the school park should also be properly maintained. Later Commissioner visited Taluka Hospital, he enquired the welfare of admitted patients and watched the treatment facilities available there.

Briefing the Commissioner, MS Dr Asif Raza Brohi informed about the medical facilities provided to the patients. Later, Commissioner visited Government Middle School Mir Muhammad Juno. The school management informed Commissioner about shortage of furniture in the school. Commissioner instructed AC Qazi Ahmed that a letter should be written to the officers of the education department to provide furniture in the school. During visit Commissioner directed that the school park should be maintained in a better style, AC Qazi Ahmed Chaudhary Arsalan, Mukhtar kar Shah Murad Tunio were also present on this occasion.