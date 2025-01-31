Daytime power demand drops by 10TWh annually due to solar surge

With 22GW of solar panels imported in just 18 months, country is undergoing a mass shift towards decentralised solar solutions.

ISLAMABAD - Syed Faizan Ali Shah, Member of the Prime Minister’s Solarization Committee, Thursday revealed that Pakistan’s daytime electricity demand has fallen by 10TWh (Terawatt hours) annually due to the solar surge, creating imbalances for grid operators.

With 22GW of solar panels imported in just 18 months, the country is undergoing a mass shift towards decentralized solar solutions, however, this momentum must be supported with policy reforms, infrastructure upgrades, and market mechanisms to ensure long-term sustainability, speaker said in the Great Solar Rush Conference 2025, hosted by Renewables First and the Pakistan Solar Association here. In her opening remarks, Senator Sherry Rehman emphasized the urgency of policy alignment with this people-led transformation, stating, “Pakistan has emerged as a market leader in South Asia for solar adoption. We should not be disabling this revolution; we should be enabling it.” She warned that failure to integrate solar into national planning would stall Pakistan’s progress on energy security and economic stability.

In his keynote address, Dr Fiaz Chaudhary, chairman of NTDC, criticized outdated regulations and infrastructure, warning that net metering creates financial imbalances as solar consumers pay less for grid maintenance. “For years, we installed only base-load power plants without understanding our demand profile. Now, we are facing operational challenges because our system was never designed for a flexible generation. To address this, Pakistan’s grid must urgently integrate smart metering and distributed energy controls.

Salman Amin, a member of the Competition Commission of Pakistan, stated, “A competitive electricity market will lead to more efficient resource allocation, increased innovation, better service quality, and stakeholder adoption of cleaner, cost-effective technologies”. He added that delays in power sector reforms have set Pakistan back by over 30 years compared to global markets, urging the need for timely operationalization of CTBCM. He further advised that the power sector must move away from uniform tariffs to ensure a truly competitive electricity market.

Zeeshan Ashfaq, CEO of Renewables First, highlighted the economic realities driving this transition. “Millions of people are simultaneously deciding that they have had enough of expensive grid electricity and are rushing towards installing solar PV panels—not because of climate change or government policies, but because economics make perfect sense.” The demand is being driven by households, farmers, and businesses who seek energy independence from an unreliable and expensive grid. The local solar market, however, remains largely dependent on imports due to the lack of domestic manufacturing.

Waqas Moosa, chairman of the Pakistan Solar Association, reinforced that Pakistan’s solar adoption rate is one of the highest globally. However, he warned that poorly communicated policy changes—such as potential net metering reductions—could create instability in the market. With solar penetration increasing, grid integration has become a major challenge. Ali Majid, General Manager of Longi, pointed out that high electricity costs and an uncompetitive industrial environment prevent Pakistan from becoming a solar manufacturing hub. He proposed that public sector projects should be mandated to use ‘Made in Pakistan’ panels to attract international investment in local assembly plants.