Deadly Politics

People die every day, as they always have. The causes—famine, plague, and hunger—remain familiar, though once perceived as unmanageable. In those times, the absence of effective governance often left people turning to divine intervention. But in today’s world, where every action can be monitored, why do these same issues persist?

Pakistan’s decision to construct six new canals from the Indus River epitomises this negligence. This move will devastate thousands of Sindhi lives, as the Indus is their sole lifeline. While the lands of Cholistan may become fertile, the people and animals of Sindh face starvation and death from thirst. The consequences are already emerging: Jamshoro, one of Sindh’s largest cities, is without drinking water, forcing the closure of universities—an unprecedented event.

Yuval Noah Harari aptly observes, “There are no longer natural famines in the world; there are only political famines.” The water scarcity in Sindh exemplifies this. Since its creation, Pakistan has seen Punjab exploit Sindh’s resources, as evidenced by the 1960 Indus Water Treaty, whose impact on Sindh is widely recognised. The government must urgently review its policies and take corrective measures before the situation deteriorates further.

SAHIL DERO,

Dokri.