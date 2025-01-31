District admin demands Rs600m to compensate victims of Kurram clashes

PESHAWAR - The administration of Kurram district on Thursday demanded Rs600 million from the provincial government to compensate for the damages caused during recent unrest. According to the district administration, an assessment of the damages from the Kurram clashes is underway, with an initial survey of Bagan and other affected areas already completed. The Kurram administration has stated that the requested funds will be used for the restoration and renovation of buildings.

Meanwhile, under the peace agreement, the demolition of bunkers in Parachinar, Kurram district continues as four more bunkers were destroyed with explosives in one day, said district administration Kurram on Thursday. It said four more bunkers were demolished in the Balishkhel and Kharkali areas of Lower Kurram, taking the number of total demolished bunkers to 14.

Meanwhile, the process of clearing bunkers has also begun in Alizai, Talokanj, and Badshah Kot. Security forces and police personnel are being deployed in these areas after bunkers’ demolition.

On the other hand, the shortage of essential commodities persists, causing distress among the local population. Citizens are struggling to find and purchase flour and cooking oil. Trader leader Haji Rauf stated that efforts are still ongoing to bring in trucks and tankers stranded in Tall and Hangu. The public has urged authorities to increase the supply of flour, sugar, and cooking oil. The local business community reported that only five fuel tankers have arrived in the last three months, and fuel supplies have now run out. Additionally, there is a severe shortage of medicines in the area.

Deputy Commissioner Kurram assured that measures are being taken to meet the essential needs of the people in Upper Kurram. Meanwhile, tribal elders are expected to hold another meeting today to discuss the situation.

It is noteworthy that the bunker demolition operation in Parachinar has been ongoing, with a total of 14 bunkers demolished so far.