Facilities at DHQ Hospital Layyah reviewed

NEWS WIRE
January 31, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

MUZAFFARGARH  -  Chairperson of the CM Punjab Surveillance anbd Monitoring Directorate Babar Alauddin visited the DHQ Hospital Layyah on Thursday to inspect healthcare facilities and hospital operations. During the visit, he toured the emergency ward, X-ray room, and CT scan unit, reviewing service delivery. He also interacted with patients and their families, inquiring about medicines and other essential healthcare facilities. Babar Alauddin emphasised that the Punjab government was committed to provide quality healthcare to patients and their attendants at the highest level. He stated that hospitals and health units were undergoing continuous revamping and improvement to ensure better services. He directed the hospital administration to maintain strict cleanliness standards within the premises and instructed doctors and medical staff to treat patients and their families with respect and proper guidance regarding their treatment.

