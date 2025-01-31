Fazlur Rehman warns govt could collapse without establishment’s support

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman stated on Friday that the incumbent government would collapse the moment it lost the backing of the powers that be.

Speaking at a press conference in Gujranwala, he emphasized that his party believes in a political solution through negotiations. However, he criticized the PTI for not consulting the opposition before engaging in talks with the government.

Commenting on the law and order situation, he claimed that the government’s writ in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was virtually nonexistent, with armed groups holding control, while the situation in Balochistan remained deeply concerning.

“It is essential that the situation in Balochistan be taken seriously at the state level,” he stressed.

Regarding the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA), the JUI-F chief asserted that journalists' input on the controversial law should have been considered before its passage.