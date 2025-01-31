Federal ombudsman addresses PLI complaints, distributes cheques

SARGODHA - After receiving multiple complaints, Incharge Federal Ombudsman for Sargodha Mushtaq Ahmed Awan summoned Assistant Director Postal Life Insurance Corporation Muzmail Sherazi on Thursday, who brought with him 22 claim cheques totaling approximately Rs7.550 million.

Under the directives of Federal Ombudsman Ejaz Ahmed Qureshi, a notice was also issued to officials at the chief executive officer Postal Life office, urging them to address long-pending group insurance death claims.

Mushtaq Awan, who supervised the cheque distribution process, stated that the complaints had been received 10 months ago and, thanks to strenuous efforts, were finally resolved today. He said that the beneficiaries, including widows, had been deprived of their group insurance payments, and their concerns had gone unheard until now.

Awan directed the officials concerned to prioritise the resolution of any remaining pending claims. The following beneficiaries of the deceased received their cheques: Azal Hussain Khan, Zaitoon, Raazia Bibi, Saima Aslam, Abida Parveen, Saira Khan, Ghulam Safia, Rahat Firdous, Saleem Bibi, Shehnaz Bibi, Rashida Batool, Muhammad Shahzaib, Nurgis Khursheed, Muhammad Munir, Ghulam Fatima, Noor Bhari, Rifat Rukhsana, Nasreen Akhtar Naz, Ahmed Khan, Awais Khan, Kousar Parveen, and Umar Farooq.

The recipients expressed their heartfelt thanks to Incharge Federal Ombudsman Mushtaq Ahmed Awan for his personal attention to resolving their long-awaited payments.

7 profiteers held

Seven shopkeepers were booked for profiteering from various parts of the city here on Thursday.

According to official sources, the price control magistrates inspected various points, including Kot Fareed, Gilwala and Rehmanpura, and arrested seven shopkeepers, including Mudassar, Altaf, Yasir, Muhammad Iqbal, Azmat, Muhammad Aslam and Khalid for overcharging besides imposing fine. Cases were registered against them.

16 power thieves arrested

The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) caught 16 power pilferers during an ongoing crackdown here on Thursday.

According to official sources, a task force team raided various areas of the district and caught 16 accused involved in electricity theft from main lines and meter tampering.

The accused were identified as Naeem, Saleem, Shoukat, Rafaqat, Rafique, Ramzan, Shamshad, Farzand, Talha, Saqlain and others. The police registered cases against them.

18 arrested, weapons recovered

The district police arrested 18 criminals during a crackdown in the district here on Thursday.

A police spokesperson said different police stations raided different localities and arrested Nadeem, Naeem, Naseer, Nouman, Naveed, Nasrullah, Muhammad Ashfaq, Muhammad Aslam, Tariq, Waqas, Waleed and others besides recovering 3-kg hashish, 2-kg opium,156 litres of liquor, nine pistols, nine guns, and 231 bullets.

Shopkeepers fined over encroachment

An anti-encroachment team of the district government on Thursday imposed fines on various shopkeepers over encroachment in various bazaars of the city.

According to official sources, the anti-encroachment team, under the supervision of Regulation Officer MC Zoya Masood, visited various bazaars, including Kutchehry Bazaar, Faisal Bazaar, Ameen Bazaar and Shaheen Chowk, besides imposing fines on various shopkeepers and confiscating goods as well.