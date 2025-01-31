FIA Shakeup

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif’s decision to sack two top officials of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), including Director General Ahmed Ishaque Jahangir and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inspector General of Police Akhtar Hayat, is a necessary shake-up to enforce accountability within the department. Following the tragic deaths of dozens of Pakistanis in migrant boat disasters, investigations revealed that numerous FIA officials—tasked with preventing human smuggling—were complicit in facilitating traffickers, providing them safe passage in exchange for bribes. As a result, over 40 FIA officials across Pakistan have been dismissed, with cases registered against them.

Given the scale of corruption within the agency, it is only logical that its leadership should also be held accountable. When an institution is riddled with systemic corruption and senior officers are implicated in such grave misconduct, those at the top must take responsibility. Leadership failure enables corruption to flourish, and the ultimate burden of accountability rests with those in charge. This overhaul in the FIA and police leadership marks a significant shift in the law enforcement hierarchy.

The government must now use this moment to send a strong message: accountability starts at the top. Only when high-ranking officials are held responsible for their failures will accountability filter down to the lower ranks. Corruption has long plagued Pakistan’s police force, and unless the government consistently enforces consequences at the highest levels, the culture of impunity will persist.

While incidents of misconduct in law enforcement are reported daily, this decisive intervention by the Prime Minister is a welcome step. However, for real change to take root, this cannot be a one-time action. The challenge now is to ensure that these dismissals lead to meaningful reforms, rather than merely replacing faces while the system remains unchanged.